How to watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers (home) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (away)

Current records: Tennessee 4-5; Kentucky 7-2

What to Know

Kentucky will challenge Tennessee on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Kentucky have a defense that allows only 15.33 points per game, so Kentucky's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Kentucky ended up a good deal behind Georgia when they played last week, losing 17-34.

As for Tennessee, stumbled on the road two weeks ago against South Carolina, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Tennessee walked away with a 14-3 victory over Charlotte.

The last time the two teams met, Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Tennessee, sneaking past 29-26. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kentucky since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: Neyland Stadium, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.10

Prediction

The Wildcats are a solid 5 point favorite against the Volunteers.

This season, Tennessee are 3-5-0 against the spread. As for Kentucky, they are 4-3-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4 point favorite.

Series History

Tennessee have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kentucky.