How to watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee Volunteers (home) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (away)
Current records: Tennessee 4-5; Kentucky 7-2
What to Know
Kentucky will challenge Tennessee on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Kentucky have a defense that allows only 15.33 points per game, so Kentucky's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Kentucky ended up a good deal behind Georgia when they played last week, losing 17-34.
As for Tennessee, stumbled on the road two weeks ago against South Carolina, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Tennessee walked away with a 14-3 victory over Charlotte.
The last time the two teams met, Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Tennessee, sneaking past 29-26. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kentucky since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Neyland Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.10
Prediction
The Wildcats are a solid 5 point favorite against the Volunteers.
This season, Tennessee are 3-5-0 against the spread. As for Kentucky, they are 4-3-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4 point favorite.
Series History
Tennessee have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kentucky.
- 2017 - Kentucky Wildcats 29 vs. Tennessee Volunteers 26
- 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers 49 vs. Kentucky Wildcats 36
- 2015 - Kentucky Wildcats 21 vs. Tennessee Volunteers 52
