Who's Playing

Kentucky @ No. 14 Tennessee

Current Records: Kentucky 1-2; Tennessee 2-1

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers are 4-1 against the Kentucky Wildcats since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Tennessee and UK will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Neyland Stadium. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while the Volunteers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Tennessee last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 44-21 walloping at the Georgia Bulldogs' hands. A silver lining for Tennessee was the play of WR Josh Palmer, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, UK made easy work of the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week and carried off a 24-2 win. No one had a standout game offensively for the Wildcats, but they got scores from RB Christopher Rodriguez Jr. and TE Keaton Upshaw. Terry Wilson's longest run was for 51 yards in the second quarter.

UK's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected six interceptions. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Volunteers are now 2-1 while UK sits at a mirror-image 1-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tennessee hasn't thrown an interception yet this season. The Wildcats are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with only one thrown interception, good for ninth best in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville,, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville,, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won four out of their last five games against Kentucky.