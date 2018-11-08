How to watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee Volunteers (home) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (away)
Current records: Tennessee 4-5; Kentucky 7-2
What to Know
Kentucky will challenge Tennessee on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Kentucky doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6-point advantage in the spread.
The match between Kentucky and Georgia last Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Kentucky falling 34-17, it was darn close.
As for Tennessee, they had a rough outing against South Carolina two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Tennessee took their contest against Charlotte 14-3.
The last time the two teams met, Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Tennessee, sneaking past 29-26. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kentucky since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Neyland Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Wildcats are a solid 6 point favorite against the Volunteers.
This season, Tennessee is 3-5-0 against the spread. As for Kentucky, they are 4-3-1 against the spread
Series History
Tennessee has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kentucky.
- 2017 - Kentucky Wildcats 29 vs. Tennessee Volunteers 26
- 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers 49 vs. Kentucky Wildcats 36
- 2015 - Kentucky Wildcats 21 vs. Tennessee Volunteers 52
