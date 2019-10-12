How to watch Tennessee vs. Miss. State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Miss. State (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 1-4-0; Miss. State 3-2-0
What to Know
Get ready for an SEC battle as Tennessee and Miss. State will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Tennessee has to be hurting after a devastating 43-14 defeat at the hands of Georgia last week. Tennessee's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Jauan Jennings, who caught seven passes for 114 yards and one TD, and WR Marquez Callaway, who caught three passes for 105 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Callaway has caught for more than 100 yards.
Meanwhile, Miss. State was the 23-9 winner over Auburn when they last met October of last year. Two weeks ago? They had no such luck. The Bulldogs found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 56-23 punch to the gut against Auburn. Miss. State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 42-9.
Tennessee is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Volunteers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
