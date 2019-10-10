How to watch Tennessee vs. Miss. State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. Miss. State (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 1-4-0; Miss. State 3-2-0

What to Know

An SEC battle is on tap between Tennessee and Miss. State at noon ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Tennessee found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 43-14 punch to the gut against Georgia last week. Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway were two go-getters for the Volunteers despite the loss. The former caught seven passes for 114 yards and one touchdown, while the latter caught three passes for 105 yards and one touchdown. That receiving effort made it the first game that Callaway has caught for more than 100 yards.

Meanwhile, Miss. State was the 23-9 winner over Auburn when they last met October of last year. Two weeks ago? They had no such luck. The Bulldogs have to be aching after a bruising 56-23 defeat to Auburn. Miss. State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 42-9.

Tennessee is expected to lose this next one by 7. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Volunteers are fifth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only 3 on the season. But the Bulldogs are stumbling into the matchup with the 19th most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 12 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Volunteers.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.