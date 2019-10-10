How to watch Tennessee vs. Miss. State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Miss. State (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 1-4-0; Miss. State 3-2-0
What to Know
An SEC battle is on tap between Tennessee and Miss. State at noon ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Tennessee found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 43-14 punch to the gut against Georgia last week. Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway were two go-getters for the Volunteers despite the loss. The former caught seven passes for 114 yards and one touchdown, while the latter caught three passes for 105 yards and one touchdown. That receiving effort made it the first game that Callaway has caught for more than 100 yards.
Meanwhile, Miss. State was the 23-9 winner over Auburn when they last met October of last year. Two weeks ago? They had no such luck. The Bulldogs have to be aching after a bruising 56-23 defeat to Auburn. Miss. State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 42-9.
Tennessee is expected to lose this next one by 7. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Volunteers are fifth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only 3 on the season. But the Bulldogs are stumbling into the matchup with the 19th most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 12 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Volunteers.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Georgia vs. South Carolina odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's South Carolina vs. Georgia game 10,000...
-
Miami vs. Virginia odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of ACC football.
-
CSU vs. New Mexico odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Colorado State vs. New Mexico on Friday 10,000...
-
Dabo goes off on Lawrence rumor
With rumors swirling around Lawrence, Swinney came to the defense of his star quarterback this...
-
Six Pack: Roll with favorites in Week 7
The Process is starting to find its footing after a ragged start to the season
-
Burrow answering LSU's offensive prayers
Burrow is the right quarterback for the right time at LSU, and he's doing wonders for the Tigers
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game