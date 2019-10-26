How to watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. South Carolina (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 2-5; South Carolina 3-4

What to Know

South Carolina is 3-1 against Tennessee since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. South Carolina and Tennessee will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium. The Gamecocks don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Gamecocks were not quite Florida's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Gamecocks came up short against Florida, falling 38-27. QB Ryan Hilinski had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 4.86 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, if Tennessee was expecting to get some payback for the 58-21 loss against Alabama the last time they met in October of last year, then they were left disappointed. Tennessee found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 35-13 punch to the gut against Alabama. The Volunteers were surely aware of their 35-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Gamecocks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.45

Odds

The Gamecocks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Volunteers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

South Carolina have won three out of their last four games against Tennessee.