How to watch Tennessee vs. UTEP: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers (home) vs. UTEP Miners (away)

Current records: Tennessee 1-1; UTEP 0-2

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, UTEP will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Tennessee on the road at 12:00 p.m. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while UTEP will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UTEP might be aching after a bruising 24-52 loss to UNLV last week. This makes it the second loss in a row for UTEP.

Meanwhile, Tennessee ran circles around ETSU, and the extra yardage (419 yards vs. 194 yards) paid off. Tennessee were fully in charge, breezing past ETSU 59-3. With Tennessee ahead 38-0 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

UTEP's loss took them down to 0-2 while Tennessee's victory pulled them up to 1-1. In Tennessee's victory, Jeremy Banks rushed for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns and Madre London rushed for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if UTEP have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Neyland Stadium, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Volunteers are a big 31 point favorite against the Miners.

Last season, Tennessee were 3-8-0 against the spread. As for UTEP, they were 2-9-1 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.