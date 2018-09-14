How to watch Tennessee vs. UTEP: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Tennessee vs. UTEP football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee Volunteers (home) vs. UTEP Miners (away)
Current records: Tennessee 1-1; UTEP 0-2
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, UTEP will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Tennessee on the road at 12:00 p.m. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while UTEP will be stumbling in from a defeat.
UTEP might be aching after a bruising 24-52 loss to UNLV last week. This makes it the second loss in a row for UTEP.
Meanwhile, Tennessee ran circles around ETSU, and the extra yardage (419 yards vs. 194 yards) paid off. Tennessee were fully in charge, breezing past ETSU 59-3. With Tennessee ahead 38-0 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
UTEP's loss took them down to 0-2 while Tennessee's victory pulled them up to 1-1. In Tennessee's victory, Jeremy Banks rushed for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns and Madre London rushed for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if UTEP have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Neyland Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Volunteers are a big 31 point favorite against the Miners.
Last season, Tennessee were 3-8-0 against the spread. As for UTEP, they were 2-9-1 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
