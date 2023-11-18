Who's Playing

Abilene Christian Wildcats @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Abilene Christian 5-5, Texas A&M 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies will be playing in front of their home fans against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kyle Field. Texas A&M will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

Texas A&M put the finishing touches on their third blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 51-10 win over Mississippi State.

Among those leading the charge was Jaylen Henderson, who rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Randy Bond did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and six extra points.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian missed an extra point against Tarleton State on Saturday and it came back to haunt them. Abilene Christian was just a hair shy of victory and fell 31-30 to Tarleton State.

Despite their loss, Abilene Christian saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordon Vaughn, who rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all.

Texas A&M's win bumped their season record to 6-4 while Abilene Christian's defeat dropped theirs to 5-5.