Who's Playing

Abilene Christian Wildcats @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Abilene Christian 5-5, Texas A&M 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies will be playing at home against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kyle Field. Texas A&M will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

Texas A&M can now show off three landslide victories after their most recent contest on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 51-10 win over Mississippi State.

Jaylen Henderson looked great while leading his team to the win, rushing for 60 yards and two touchdowns, while also throwing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Randy Bond did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and six extra points.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian missed an extra point against Tarleton State on Saturday and it came back to haunt them. Abilene Christian and Tarleton State were almost perfectly matched up, but Abilene Christian suffered an agonizing 31-30 defeat.

Despite their defeat, Abilene Christian saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordon Vaughn, who rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all.

Texas A&M's win lifted them to 6-4 while Abilene Christian's defeat dropped them down to 5-5.