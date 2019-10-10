How to watch Texas A&M vs. Alabama: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Alabama football game
Who's Playing
No. 24 Texas A&M (home) vs. No. 1 Alabama (away)
Current Records: Texas A&M 3-2-0; Alabama 5-0-0
What to Know
Texas A&M is staring down a pretty large 16.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kyle Field on Saturday. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Texas A&M 17.8, Alabama 14.8), so any points scored will be well earned.
The Aggies didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Arkansas two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 31-27 victory. Texas A&M's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Quartney Davis, who caught seven passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns, and Kellen Mond, who passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Alabama might be getting used to good results now that the squad has five wins in a row. They put the hurt on Ole Miss with a sharp 59-31 win. With Alabama ahead 38-10 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Their wins bumped Texas A&M to 3-2 and Alabama to 5-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Aggies come into the contest boasting the 19th fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 10. As for the Crimson Tide, they rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Texas A&M in the last five years.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Alabama 45 vs. Texas A&M 23
- Oct 07, 2017 - Alabama 27 vs. Texas A&M 19
- Oct 22, 2016 - Alabama 33 vs. Texas A&M 14
- Oct 17, 2015 - Alabama 41 vs. Texas A&M 23
