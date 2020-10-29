Who's Playing

Arkansas @ No. 8 Texas A&M

Current Records: Arkansas 1-2; Texas A&M 2-1

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Razorbacks and A&M will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kyle Field. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Arkansas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Ole Miss Rebels last week, winning 33-21. WR Treylon Burks was the offensive standout of the matchup for Arkansas, catching 11 passes for one TD and 137 yards.

Arkansas' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected six interceptions and one fumble. DB Hudson Clark snatched up three of those interceptions.

Meanwhile, A&M had a touchdown and change to spare in a 28-14 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week. Texas A&M's RB Isaiah Spiller was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for two TDs and 114 yards on 18 carries.

The Aggies' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed MSU's offensive line to sack the quarterback six times. It was a group effort with five picking up one sack apiece.

The Razorbacks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12 point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Arkansas is now 1-2 while A&M sits at a mirror-image 2-1. Arkansas is 0-1 after wins this season, the Aggies 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 12-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -106

Series History

Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last six years.