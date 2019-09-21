How to watch Texas A&M vs. Auburn: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Auburn football game
Who's Playing
No. 17 Texas A&M (home) vs. No. 8 Auburn (away)
Current Records: Texas A&M 2-1-0; Auburn 3-0-0
What to Know
An SEC battle is on tap between Texas A&M and Auburn at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kyle Field. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Texas A&M and Auburn will really light up the scoreboard.
When you finish with 436 more yards than your opponent like the Aggies did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on Lamar to the tune of 62-3. RB Isaiah Spiller was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Aggies, as he rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Spiller didn't help his team much against Clemson two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, the Tigers were no strangers to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 633 yards compared to Kent State's 304. The Tigers were fully in charge, breezing past Kent State 55-16. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Tigers had established a 38-10 advantage.
Texas A&M was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams met last season as they fell 28-24 to Auburn. Maybe the Aggies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.00
Odds
The Aggies are a solid 4-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Auburn have won three out of their last four games against Texas A&M.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Auburn 28 vs. Texas A&M 24
- Nov 04, 2017 - Auburn 42 vs. Texas A&M 27
- Sep 17, 2016 - Texas A&M 29 vs. Auburn 16
- Nov 07, 2015 - Auburn 26 vs. Texas A&M 10
Weather
The current forecast: broken clouds, with a temperature of 89 degrees.
