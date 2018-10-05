How to watch Texas A&M vs. Kentucky: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies (home) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (away)

Current records: Texas A&M 3-2; Kentucky 5-0

What to Know

On Saturday Kentucky takes on Texas A&M at 7:00 p.m. Kentucky is coming into the match hot, having won five in a row.

Kentucky had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 24-10 victory over South Carolina. The Kentucky offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway.

Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their contest two weeks ago against Alabama, Texas A&M was happy to find some success last Saturday. Texas A&M took their contest against Arkansas 24-17.

Their wins bumped Texas A&M to 3-2 and Kentucky to 5-0. Kentucky caused 5 turnovers against South Carolina, so Texas A&M will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kyle Field, Texas

Kyle Field, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Aggies are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Texas A&M is 3-1-0 against the spread. As for Kentucky, they are 3-1-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.