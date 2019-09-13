How to watch Texas A&M vs. Lamar: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 16 Texas A&M (home) vs. Lamar (away)

Current Records: Texas A&M 1-1-0; Lamar 2-0-0

What to Know

Lamar have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Texas A&M at 7 p.m. ET at Kyle Field. Lamar should still be riding high after a win, while Texas A&M will be looking to right the ship.

Last Saturday, the Cardinals narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Miss Valley State 23-20. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Miss Valley State made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M and Clemson couldn't quite live up to the 63-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Texas A&M came up short against Clemson, falling 10-24. Texas A&M's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the contest before.

Texas A&M's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Lamar's victory pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if the Aggies can steal Lamar's luck or if the Cardinals records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Kyle Field, College Station, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Over/Under: 63

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.