How to watch Texas A&M vs. Miss. State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Texas A&M (home) vs. Miss. State (away)

Current Records: Texas A&M 4-3-0; Miss. State 3-4-0

What to Know

Miss. State won both of their matches against Texas A&M last season (35-14 and 28-13) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Miss. State and Texas A&M will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Kyle Field. The Bulldogs stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

A victory for the Bulldogs just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 36-13 punch to the gut against LSU. Miss. State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Garrett Shrader, who picked up 66 yards on the ground on 19 carries and accumulated 238 passing yards, and WR Stephen Guidry, who caught six passes for 98 yards and one TD. Guidry's performance made up for a slower game against Tennessee two weeks ago. Guidry has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M won the last time they met up with Ole Miss, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Texas A&M took their matchup against Ole Miss 24-17.

The Bulldogs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Texas A&M's win lifted them to 4-3 while Miss. State's loss dropped them down to 3-4. We'll see if the Aggies can repeat their recent success or if the Bulldogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Miss. State have won three out of their last four games against Texas A&M.