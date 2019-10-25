How to watch Texas A&M vs. Miss. State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State football game
Who's Playing
Texas A&M (home) vs. Miss. State (away)
Current Records: Texas A&M 4-3-0; Miss. State 3-4-0
What to Know
Miss. State won both of their matches against Texas A&M last season (35-14 and 28-13) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Miss. State and Texas A&M will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Kyle Field. The Bulldogs stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
A victory for the Bulldogs just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 36-13 punch to the gut against LSU. Miss. State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Garrett Shrader, who picked up 66 yards on the ground on 19 carries and accumulated 238 passing yards, and WR Stephen Guidry, who caught six passes for 98 yards and one TD. Guidry's performance made up for a slower game against Tennessee two weeks ago. Guidry has never finished with more yards this season.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M won the last time they met up with Ole Miss, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Texas A&M took their matchup against Ole Miss 24-17.
The Bulldogs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
Texas A&M's win lifted them to 4-3 while Miss. State's loss dropped them down to 3-4. We'll see if the Aggies can repeat their recent success or if the Bulldogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aggies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Miss. State have won three out of their last four games against Texas A&M.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Miss. State 28 vs. Texas A&M 13
- Oct 28, 2017 - Miss. State 35 vs. Texas A&M 14
- Nov 05, 2016 - Miss. State 35 vs. Texas A&M 28
- Oct 03, 2015 - Texas A&M 30 vs. Miss. State 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Thank you for Big 12's spread offense
Alabama and LSU are winning through the air as opposed to traditionally doing so in the trenches
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
SMU survives to remain undefeated
SMU improved to 8-0 with its eyes set on the AAC title and a New Year's Six bowl bid
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game