How to watch Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State football game
Who's Playing
No. 25 Oklahoma State @ Texas A&M
Current Records: Oklahoma State 8-4; Texas A&M 7-5
What to Know
The Texas A&M Aggies and the Oklahoma State Cowboys have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. A&M and Oklahoma State will compete for holiday cheer in the Texas Bowl on Friday at NRG Stadium at 6:45 p.m. ET test. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for the Aggies in their past four games, so Oklahoma State might be catching them at a good time.
A&M took a serious blow against the LSU Tigers four weeks ago, falling 50-7. The losing side was boosted by RB Isaiah Spiller, who punched in one rushing touchdown.
The A&M defensive unit accumulated five sacks for a loss of 19 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State lost to the Oklahoma Sooners by a decisive 34-16 margin. Oklahoma State's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for one TD and 104 yards on 24 carries.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Aggies come into the contest boasting the 19th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at 12. Less enviably, the Cowboys are stumbling into the game with the 18th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 267.1 on average. So the Oklahoma State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.00
Odds
The Aggies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college football odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
