How to watch Texas A&M vs. Texas St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAF game
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Texas State football game
Who's Playing
Texas A&M (home) vs. Texas St. (away)
Last Season Records: Texas A&M 8-4-0; Texas St. 3-9-0;
What to Know
Texas St. and Texas A&M will face off 8:30 p.m. ET Aug. 29 at Kyle Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Texas St. has set their aspirations higher this season. Meanwhile, Texas A&M was on the positive side of .500 (8-4) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas St. was 26th in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 15. As for Texas A&M, they ranked third in rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, closing the year allowing only 95.20 on average. We'll see if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
Texas St. are expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 34-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Texas A&M from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kyle Field, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aggies are a big 33.5 point favorite against the Bobcats.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
