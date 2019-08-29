How to watch Texas A&M vs. Texas St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Texas State football game
Who's Playing
Texas A&M (home) vs. Texas St. (away)
Last Season Records: Texas A&M 8-4-0; Texas St. 3-9-0;
What to Know
Texas St. and Texas A&M are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Kyle Field. Returning after a rocky 3-9 season, Texas St. is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. While Texas A&M was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-4.
A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas St. was 26th in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 15. As for Texas A&M, they ranked third in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 95.20 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
Texas St. are expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 34-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Texas A&M from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kyle Field, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Aggies are a big 33.5 point favorite against the Bobcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 34.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Cincinnati vs. UCLA odds, Vegas picks
Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of the UCLA Bruins
-
Best Week 1 college football picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State football.
-
Wisconsin vs. USF odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times
-
FSU-Boise moved to Tallahassee
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville on Saturday night