How to watch Texas A&M vs. Texas St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Texas A&M (home) vs. Texas St. (away)

Last Season Records: Texas A&M 8-4-0; Texas St. 3-9-0;

What to Know

Texas St. and Texas A&M are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Kyle Field. Returning after a rocky 3-9 season, Texas St. is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. While Texas A&M was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-4.

A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas St. was 26th in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 15. As for Texas A&M, they ranked third in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 95.20 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

Texas St. are expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 34-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Texas A&M from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field, Texas

Kyle Field, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 33.5 point favorite against the Bobcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 34.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.