How to watch Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies (home) vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (away)

Current records: Texas A&M 1-1; UL-Monroe 2-0

What to Know

Texas A&M will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against UL-Monroe at 7:30 p.m. The match looks promising for Texas A&M, who are favored by a full 27 points.

After a dominant victory in their match two weeks ago, Texas A&M were humbled last week. They fell just short of Clemson by a score of 26-28. Texas A&M got a solid performance out of Kellen Mond, who passed for 430 yards and 3 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, UL-Monroe won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by So. Miss 21-20. The success made it back-to-back wins for UL-Monroe.

UL-Monroe's win lifted them to 2-0 while Texas A&M's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll find out if UL-Monroe can add another positive mark to their record or if Texas A&M can shake off the loss and take the spring out of UL-Monroe's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kyle Field, Texas

Kyle Field, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Aggies are a big 27 point favorite against the Warhawks.

Last season, Texas A&M were 7-3-2 against the spread. As for UL-Monroe, they were 7-6-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.