Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: South Alabama 6-5, Texas State 6-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

TV: NFL Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

Texas State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Texas State Bobcats and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Texas State, but boy were they wrong. They were completely outmatched by Arkansas State on the road and fell 77-31. Despite 52 more yards than Arkansas State, Texas State couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from TJ Finley, who threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns. Finley has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 11 games he's played. Another player making a difference was Kole Wilson, who picked up 68 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, South Alabama can now show off four landslide victories after their most recent contest on Saturday. They steamrolled past Marshall 28-0 at home. The win made it back-to-back wins for South Alabama.

La'Damian Webb was his usual excellent self, rushing for 117 yards and a touchdown, while also catching a touchdown. South Alabama also got help from Caullin Lacy who showed off his sure hands for 126 receiving yards.

Texas State bumped their record down to 6-5 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for South Alabama, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Saturday's game might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Bobcats have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 198.2 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Jaguars struggle in that department as they've been averaging 167.5 per game. It's looking like Saturday's contest might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Texas State ended up a good deal behind South Alabama when the teams last played back in November of 2022, losing 38-21. Will Texas State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

South Alabama is a solid 6-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 58 points.

Series History

Texas State and South Alabama both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.