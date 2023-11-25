Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: South Alabama 6-5, Texas State 6-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

TV: NFL Network

What to Know

Texas State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Texas State Bobcats and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Texas State, but boy were they wrong. They were dealt a punishing 77-31 defeat at the hands of Arkansas State. Despite 52 more yards than Arkansas State, Texas State couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was TJ Finley, who threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Kole Wilson, who picked up 68 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, South Alabama put the finishing touches on their fourth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 28-0 victory over Marshall. The win made it back-to-back wins for South Alabama.

La'Damian Webb was his usual excellent self, rushing for 117 yards and a touchdown, while also catching a touchdown. Carter Bradley also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Texas State's loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-5. As for South Alabama, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Saturday's matchup might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Bobcats have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 198.2 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Jaguars struggle in that department as they've been averaging 167.5 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Texas State lost to South Alabama at home by a decisive 38-21 margin when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Will Texas State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

South Alabama is a solid 6-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 58 points.

Series History

Texas State and South Alabama both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.