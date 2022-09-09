Who's Playing

FIU @ Texas State

Current Records: FIU 1-0; Texas State 0-1

Last Season Records: Texas State 4-8; FIU 1-11

What to Know

The FIU Panthers will take on the Texas State Bobcats at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Panthers will be seeking to avenge the 23-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 11 of last year.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but FIU ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Thursday with a 38-37 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Texas State has to be aching after a bruising 38-14 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack last week. Texas State was down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

FIU's win lifted them to 1-0 while Texas State's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if FIU can add another positive mark to their record or if Texas State can shake off the loss and take the spring out of FIU's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.