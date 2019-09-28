How to watch Texas State vs. Nicholls State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Texas State (home) vs. Nicholls State (away)

Current Records: Texas State 1-3-0; Nicholls State 2-1-0

What to Know

Texas State will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on Nicholls State at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

It was all tied up at the half for Texas State and Georgia State last week, but Texas State stepped up in the second half. Texas State skirted past Georgia State 37-34. RB Anthony D. Taylor and RB Caleb Twyford were among the main playmakers for Texas State as the former rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and the latter picked up 137 yards on the ground on 27 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Twyford has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Nicholls State won the last time they faced S.F. Austin, and things went their way last week, too. The Colonels strolled past S.F. Austin with points to spare, taking the matchup 48-30. The success made it back-to-back wins for Nicholls State.

Their wins bumped Texas State to 1-3 and Nicholls State to 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bobcats and the Colonels clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.84

Odds

The Colonels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.