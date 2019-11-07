How to watch Texas State vs. South Alabama: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Texas State (home) vs. South Alabama (away)

Current Records: Texas State 2-6; South Alabama 1-7

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. South Alabama and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with six consecutive losses for South Alabama and three for Texas State.

A win for South Alabama just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 30-3 defeat to the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Jaguars were down 23 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Texas State last week, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 31-3 punch to the gut against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. One thing holding the Bobcats back was the mediocre play of QB Tyler Vitt, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Jaguars are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 14 on the season. The Bobcats have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 79.4 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Texas State and South Alabama both have one win in their last two games.