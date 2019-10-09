How to watch Texas State vs. UL-Monroe: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Texas State vs. Louisiana-Monroe football game
Who's Playing
Texas State (home) vs. UL-Monroe (away)
Current Records: Texas State 2-3-0; UL-Monroe 2-3-0
What to Know
UL-Monroe is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39 points per game. A Sun Belt battle is on tap between UL-Monroe and Texas State at 9:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Bragging rights belong to the Warhawks for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.
On Saturday, UL-Monroe lost to Memphis by a decisive 52-33 margin. A silver lining for the Warhawks was the play of QB Caleb Evans, who picked up 112 yards on the ground on 18 carries and accumulated 286 passing yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Evans has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
We saw a pretty high 55-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Texas State put the hurt on Nicholls State with a sharp 24-3 win. The score was all tied up at the break, but Texas State was the better team in the second half.
Texas State's victory lifted them to 2-3 while UL-Monroe's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Texas State is third worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 80.80 on average. But the Warhawks are stumbling into the matchup with the second most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 256.20 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warhawks are a 3-point favorite against the Bobcats.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
UL-Monroe have won three out of their last four games against Texas State.
- Oct 20, 2018 - UL-Monroe 20 vs. Texas State 14
- Oct 07, 2017 - UL-Monroe 45 vs. Texas State 27
- Oct 15, 2016 - UL-Monroe 40 vs. Texas State 34
- Nov 19, 2015 - Texas State 16 vs. UL-Monroe 3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Syracuse vs. NC State odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Syracuse vs. NC State on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
Texas State vs. LA-Monroe odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Louisiana-Monroe vs. Texas State...
-
USC QB Slovis to return vs. Notre Dame
Slovis has been out since Sept. 20
-
Auburn loses start RB Boobee Whitlow
Whitlow is the team's leading rusher with 544 yards and seven touchdowns through six games
-
Franklin defends DB after racist letter
Franklin referred to Jonathan Sutherland as 'one of the most respected players in our program'
-
The Bottom 25: Welcome to Northwestern
Anybody can rank the 25 best teams, only The Bottom 25 ranks the 25 worst
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game