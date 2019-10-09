How to watch Texas State vs. UL-Monroe: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Texas State (home) vs. UL-Monroe (away)

Current Records: Texas State 2-3-0; UL-Monroe 2-3-0

What to Know

UL-Monroe is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39 points per game. A Sun Belt battle is on tap between UL-Monroe and Texas State at 9:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Bragging rights belong to the Warhawks for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.

On Saturday, UL-Monroe lost to Memphis by a decisive 52-33 margin. A silver lining for the Warhawks was the play of QB Caleb Evans, who picked up 112 yards on the ground on 18 carries and accumulated 286 passing yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Evans has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

We saw a pretty high 55-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Texas State put the hurt on Nicholls State with a sharp 24-3 win. The score was all tied up at the break, but Texas State was the better team in the second half.

Texas State's victory lifted them to 2-3 while UL-Monroe's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Texas State is third worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 80.80 on average. But the Warhawks are stumbling into the matchup with the second most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 256.20 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:15 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warhawks are a 3-point favorite against the Bobcats.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

UL-Monroe have won three out of their last four games against Texas State.