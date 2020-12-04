Who's Playing

Kansas @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Kansas 0-8; Texas Tech 3-6

What to Know

This Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 49.75 points per matchup. The Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Kansas is still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

Kansas was pulverized by the TCU Horned Frogs 59-23 last week. Kansas was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-12. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from WR Luke Grimm, who snatched two receiving TDs, and WR Kwamie Lassiter II, who caught seven passes for one TD and 116 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Lassiter II has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 50-44 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week. RB SaRodorick Thompson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for two TDs and 133 yards on 17 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Thompson's 59-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Kansas have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 27 point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take the Jayhawks against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 27-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Tech have won four out of their last five games against Kansas.