How to watch Texas Tech vs. Lamar: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch the Texas Tech vs. Lamar football game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech Red Raiders (home) vs. Lamar Cardinals (away)
Last season records: Texas Tech 6-7; Lamar 2-9
What to Know
Texas Tech will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Lamar at 4:00 PM.
Texas Tech couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. Last week, they lost to Ole Miss by a decisive 27-47 margin. Texas Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Alan Bowman, who passed for 273 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Lamar gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They steamrollered Kentucky Chr. 70-7.
Lamar's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Texas Tech's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Lamar can add another positive mark to their record or if Texas Tech can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Lamar's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:00 PM EST
- Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports Net
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
-
