How to watch Texas Tech vs. Lamar: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (home) vs. Lamar Cardinals (away)

Last season records: Texas Tech 6-7; Lamar 2-9

What to Know

Texas Tech will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Lamar at 4:00 PM.

Texas Tech couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. Last week, they lost to Ole Miss by a decisive 27-47 margin. Texas Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Alan Bowman, who passed for 273 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Lamar gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They steamrollered Kentucky Chr. 70-7.

Lamar's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Texas Tech's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Lamar can add another positive mark to their record or if Texas Tech can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Lamar's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:00 PM EST

Saturday at 3:00 PM EST Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: Fox Sports Net

Fox Sports Net Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.