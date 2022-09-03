Who's Playing

Murray State @ Texas Tech

Last Season Records: Texas Tech 7-6; Murray State 6-5

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will play against a Division II opponent, the Murray State Racers, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium. While Texas Tech was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.