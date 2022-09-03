Who's Playing
Murray State @ Texas Tech
Last Season Records: Texas Tech 7-6; Murray State 6-5
What to Know
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will play against a Division II opponent, the Murray State Racers, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium. While Texas Tech was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.