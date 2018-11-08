How to watch Texas Tech vs. Texas: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Texas football game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech Red Raiders (home) vs. Texas Longhorns (away)
Current records: Texas Tech 5-4; Texas 6-3
What to Know
Texas Tech will be playing at home against Texas at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. With a combined 996 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.
Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Texas Tech and Oklahoma were playing football. Texas Tech didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 51-46 to Oklahoma last Saturday. The loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jett Duffey, who threw 2 TDs and picked up 47 yards on the ground on 13 carries, and Da'Leon Ward, who picked up 53 yards on the ground on 8 carries and caught 5passes for 74 yards.
Meanwhile, it always hard to lose, and it even harder to lose by a single point. Just ask Texas, the unfortunate recipient of a 42-41 defeat at the hands of West Virginia. It was a tough break for Texas, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.
The teams both will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last-week contest. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Texas Tech and Texas will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Longhorns are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Red Raiders.
This season, Texas Tech is 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Texas, they are 3-5-1 against the spread
Series History
Texas Tech has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas.
- 2017 - Texas Longhorns 23 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 27
- 2016 - Texas Tech Red Raiders 37 vs. Texas Longhorns 45
- 2015 - Texas Longhorns 45 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 48
