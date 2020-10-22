Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Texas Tech

Current Records: West Virginia 2-1; Texas Tech 1-3

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the West Virginia Mountaineers at 5:30 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Texas Tech staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The contest between the Red Raiders and the Iowa State Cyclones two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with Texas Tech falling 31-15 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Texas Tech was down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Texas Tech, but WR Erik Ezukanma led the way with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, West Virginia ran circles around the Kansas Jayhawks last week, and the extra yardage (544 yards vs. 157 yards) paid off. Everything went the Mountaineers' way against Kansas as they made off with a 38-17 win. RB Leddie Brown was a one-man wrecking crew for West Virginia, rushing for one TD and 195 yards on 18 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Brown's 87-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

West Virginia's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Kansas' offensive line to sack QB Miles Kendrick five times. The heavy lifting was done by DL Jeffery Pooler Jr. and DL Akheem Mesidor, who each racked up two sacks.

Texas Tech is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Red Raiders are now 1-3 while the Mountaineers sit at 2-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Texas Tech ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 512 on average. But West Virginia enters the matchup with only 268 yards allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

West Virginia have won four out of their last five games against Texas Tech.