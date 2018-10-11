How to watch Texas vs. Baylor: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Texas vs. Baylor football game
Who's Playing
Texas Longhorns (home) vs. Baylor Bears (away)
Current records: Texas 5-1; Baylor 4-2
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Texas. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Baylor at 3:30 p.m. The teams both are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Texas and Oklahoma were playing football. Texas narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Oklahoma 48-45. Among those leading the charge for Texas was Sam Ehlinger, who accumulated 314 passing yards and punched in 3 rushing TDs. If you haven't heard Ehlinger's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past six games.
Meanwhile, Baylor took an ego-bruising defeat against Oklahoma two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Saturday. Last Saturday, Baylor came out on top in a nail-biter against Kansas St., sneaking past 37-34.
Their wins bumped Texas to 5-1 and Baylor to 4-2. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Longhorns are a big 14 point favorite against the Bears.
This season, Texas is 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Baylor, they are 1-2-2 against the spread
Series History
Texas has won all of the games they've played against Baylor in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Baylor Bears 7 vs. Texas Longhorns 38
- 2016 - Texas Longhorns 35 vs. Baylor Bears 34
- 2015 - Baylor Bears 17 vs. Texas Longhorns 23
