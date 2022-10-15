Who's Playing

Iowa State @ No. 22 Texas

Current Records: Iowa State 3-3; Texas 4-2

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Iowa State Cyclones and are hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 17 of 2018. Texas and Iowa State will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Longhorns 17.83, Iowa State 13.67), so any points scored will be well earned.

Texas got themselves on the board against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, but Oklahoma never followed suit. Texas was fully in charge, breezing past the Sooners 49 to nothing. With Texas ahead 28 to nothing at the half, the matchup was all but over already. They relied on the efforts of RB Bijan Robinson, who rushed for two TDs and 130 yards on 22 carries, and QB Quinn Ewers, who passed for four TDs and 289 yards on 31 attempts.

Meanwhile, Iowa State lost 10-9 to the Kansas State Wildcats. Iowa State couldn't find the end zone and got their points from three field goals.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Jace Gilbert delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Longhorns are now 4-2 while the Cyclones sit at 3-3. Texas is 1-2 after wins this season, and Iowa State is 0-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa State have won four out of their last seven games against Texas.