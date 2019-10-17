How to watch Texas vs. Kansas: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 15 Texas (home) vs. Kansas (away)

Current Records: Texas 4-2-0; Kansas 2-4-0

What to Know

Kansas lost both of their matches to Texas last season, on scores of 42-27 and 24-17, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Kansas will take on Texas at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field after a week off. The Jayhawks are limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Kansas last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 45-20 defeat to Oklahoma. A silver lining for Kansas was the play of WR Stephon Robinson Jr., who caught five passes for 131 yards and two TDs. That receiving effort made it the first game that Robinson Jr. has caught for more than 100 yards.

Meanwhile, Texas and Oklahoma couldn't quite live up to the 78-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Longhorns took a 34-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oklahoma. Texas' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Kansas are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 220.8 on average. Texas has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 310 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 22-point favorite against the Jayhawks.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Texas have won three out of their last four games against Kansas.