How to watch Texas vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Texas (home) vs. No. 20 Kansas State (away)

Current Records: Texas 5-3; Kansas State 6-2

What to Know

Texas is 3-1 against Kansas State since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Texas will take on Kansas State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field after a week off. The Longhorns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory.

Texas came up short against TCU last week, falling 37-27. Texas got a solid performance out of WR Devin Duvernay, who caught eight passes for 173 yards and one TD; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Kansas State's strategy against Kansas on Saturday. Kansas State took their matchup against Kansas by a conclusive 38-10 score. QB Skylar Thompson had a stellar game for the Wildcats as he rushed for 127 yards and three TDs on 17 carries. This was the first time Thompson has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Kansas State's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the QB and got past Kansas' offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 33 yards. Leading the way was DT Trey Dishon and his two sacks.

Kansas State's win lifted them to 6-2 while Texas' loss dropped them down to 5-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Longhorns are stumbling into the game with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 305.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Longhorns, the Wildcats enter the matchup with only four passing touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. Maybe that strength will give the Wildcats the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

Texas have won three out of their last four games against Kansas State.