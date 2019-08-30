How to watch Texas vs. Louisiana Tech: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Texas (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)

Last Season Records: Texas 10-4-0; Louisiana Tech 8-5-0;

What to Know

Louisiana Tech and Texas are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. While Louisiana Tech was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5. Meanwhile, after a 10-4 record last year and a win in the Sugar Bowl, Texas is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Louisiana Tech was fifth in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2018 season with 45. As for Texas, they ranked 28th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, closing the season allowing only 131.40 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Since the experts predict a loss, Louisiana Tech will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.65

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 20.5 point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.