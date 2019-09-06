How to watch Texas vs. LSU: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Texas vs. LSU football game
Who's Playing
No. 9 Texas (home) vs. No. 6 LSU (away)
Current Records: Texas 1-0-0; LSU 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Texas 10-4-0; LSU 10-3-0;
What to Know
Texas has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome LSU at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the teams both put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
Texas gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last Saturday. They put the hurt on Louisiana Tech with a sharp 45-14 win. QB Sam Ehlinger did work as he passed for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns.
LSU turned the game against Ga. Southern into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 473 yards to 84. The Tigers took their game with ease, bagging a 55-3 victory over Ga. Southern.
Texas is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas threw only six interceptions last year, the 14th best among all teams in the nation. But the Tigers were even better: they threw only five interceptions last season, the seventh best among all teams in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Longhorns.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Freeze will coach from 'medical chair'
Freeze has been bedridden for weeks recovering from staph infection and severe back pain
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...
-
Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rice vs. Wake Forest game 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. W&M odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt is on a hot streak picking college football
-
ASU vs. Sacramento St. odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has crushed his college football spread picks for SportsLine