How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 11 Texas (home) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (away)

Current Records: Texas 4-1-0; Oklahoma 5-0-0

What to Know

Texas is staring down a pretty large 11-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. Get ready for a Big 12 battle as Texas and Oklahoma will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Cotton Bowl. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 48-45 and Oklahoma taking the second 39-27.

Last week, the Longhorns had a touchdown and change to spare in a 42-31 victory over West Virginia. QB Sam Ehlinger did work as he punched in two rushing TDs and accumulated 211 passing yards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma might be getting used to good results now that the team has five wins in a row. They were the clear victors by a 45-20 margin over Kansas. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oklahoma had established a 35-7 advantage.

Their wins bumped Texas to 4-1 and Oklahoma to 5-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Longhorns enter the matchup with 17 passing touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. The Sooners have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 643.80 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cotton Bowl -- Dallas, Texas

Cotton Bowl -- Dallas, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a big 11-point favorite against the Longhorns.

Over/Under: 76

Series History

Oklahoma have won three out of their last five games against Texas.