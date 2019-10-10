How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma football game
Who's Playing
No. 11 Texas (home) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (away)
Current Records: Texas 4-1-0; Oklahoma 5-0-0
What to Know
Texas is staring down a pretty large 11-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. Get ready for a Big 12 battle as Texas and Oklahoma will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Cotton Bowl. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 48-45 and Oklahoma taking the second 39-27.
Last week, the Longhorns had a touchdown and change to spare in a 42-31 victory over West Virginia. QB Sam Ehlinger did work as he punched in two rushing TDs and accumulated 211 passing yards.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma might be getting used to good results now that the team has five wins in a row. They were the clear victors by a 45-20 margin over Kansas. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oklahoma had established a 35-7 advantage.
Their wins bumped Texas to 4-1 and Oklahoma to 5-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Longhorns enter the matchup with 17 passing touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. The Sooners have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 643.80 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotton Bowl -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sooners are a big 11-point favorite against the Longhorns.
Over/Under: 76
Series History
Oklahoma have won three out of their last five games against Texas.
- Dec 01, 2018 - Oklahoma 39 vs. Texas 27
- Oct 06, 2018 - Texas 48 vs. Oklahoma 45
- Oct 14, 2017 - Oklahoma 29 vs. Texas 24
- Oct 08, 2016 - Oklahoma 45 vs. Texas 40
- Oct 10, 2015 - Texas 24 vs. Oklahoma 17
