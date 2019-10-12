How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma football game
Who's Playing
No. 11 Texas (home) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (away)
Current Records: Texas 4-1-0; Oklahoma 5-0-0
What to Know
Texas fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedly against them. Texas and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Cotton Bowl. The teams split their matchups last year, with Texas winning the first 48-45 and Oklahoma taking the second 39-27.
Last week, the Longhorns had a touchdown and change to spare in a 42-31 victory over West Virginia. QB Sam Ehlinger was slinging it as he accumulated 211 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma brought a four-game winning streak into their game against Kansas last week; they left with a five-game streak. Oklahoma blew past Kansas 45-20. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Sooners had established a 35-7 advantage.
Their wins bumped the Longhorns to 4-1 and the Sooners to 5-0. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Longhorns come into the matchup boasting the ninth most passing touchdowns in the league at 17. Oklahoma has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 643.8 yards per game on average, good for best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotton Bowl -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $306.30
Odds
The Sooners are a big 10-point favorite against the Longhorns.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 76
Series History
Oklahoma have won three out of their last five games against Texas.
- Dec 01, 2018 - Oklahoma 39 vs. Texas 27
- Oct 06, 2018 - Texas 48 vs. Oklahoma 45
- Oct 14, 2017 - Oklahoma 29 vs. Texas 24
- Oct 08, 2016 - Oklahoma 45 vs. Texas 40
- Oct 10, 2015 - Texas 24 vs. Oklahoma 17
