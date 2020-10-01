Who's Playing

TCU @ No. 9 Texas

Current Records: TCU 0-1; Texas 2-0

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. TCU and the Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. Bragging rights belong to the Horned Frogs for now since they're up 4-1 across their past five matchups.

On Saturday, TCU couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They fell just short of the Iowa State Cyclones by a score of 37-34. TCU's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Max Duggan, who passed for three TDs and 241 yards on 20 attempts.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Texas ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday with a 63-56 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. QB Sam Ehlinger had a stellar game for Texas as he passed for five TDs and 262 yards on 40 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 69 yards.

Texas' defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Texas' win lifted them to 2-0 while TCU's loss dropped them down to 0-1. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 13-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

TCU have won four out of their last five games against Texas.