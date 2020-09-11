Who's Playing

UTEP @ No. 14 Texas

Last Season Records: Texas 8-5; UTEP 1-11

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns will face off against the UTEP Miners at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. Texas was on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. UTEP was 1-11 last year and is coming off of a 24-14 victory against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks this past Saturday.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Longhorns were 13th worst when it came to passing touchdowns allowed last season, with the team giving up 28 overall (bottom 91%). UTEP experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked eighth worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns last year, where the squad accrued only nine. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Texas has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for UTEP to pull off a win, but maybe they can at least keep Texas from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 43-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.