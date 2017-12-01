How to watch the JUCO Bowl Games and Championship on Sports Live

College football season is winding down, but crootin' season is just beginning. Many of next year's Division 1 athletes and difference makers are playing in Junior College bowl games and championships, and you can see them all on College Sports Live this weekend. Here are the nine games that College Sports Live will be featuring. To view CSL, you can go their page here.

El Toro Bowl -- No. 6 Snow vs. No. 10 Blinn

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Yuma, Arizona

Stream: College Sports Live

Heart of Texas Bowl -- No. 8 Trinity Valley vs. No. 12 Garden City

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Bulldawg Stadium -- Copperas Cove, Texas

Stream: College Sports Live

Red Grange Bowl -- DuPage vs. Mesabi Range

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: MacDougall Field -- Glen Ellyn, Illinois

Stream: College Sports Live

Salt City Bowl -- Hutchinson vs. Eastern Arizona

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Gowans Stadium -- Hutchinson, Kansas

Stream: College Sports Live

Valley of the Sun Bowl -- Mesa vs. No. 16 ASA Brooklyn

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: John D. Riggs Stadium -- Mesa, Arizona

Stream: College Sports Live



Midwest Bowl Classic -- No. 4 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M vs. No. 7 Independence

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Red Robertson Field -- Miami, Oklahoma

Stream: College Sports Live

The Graphic Edge Bowl -- Ellsworth vs. No. 20 Northland



Date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: UNI Dome -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

Stream: College Sports Live

The Graphic Edge Bowl Feature Game -- No. 3 Iowa Western vs. No. 5 Northwest Mississippi

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: UNI Dome -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

Stream: College Sports Live

Mississippi Bowl National Championship -- No. 1 East Mississippi vs. No. 2 Arizona Western

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: May Memorial Stadium -- Parkinson, Mississippi

Stream: College Sports Live