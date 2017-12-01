How to watch the JUCO Bowl Games and Championship on Sports Live
Everything you need to know to see next year's recruits play for a national title
College football season is winding down, but crootin' season is just beginning. Many of next year's Division 1 athletes and difference makers are playing in Junior College bowl games and championships, and you can see them all on College Sports Live this weekend. Here are the nine games that College Sports Live will be featuring. To view CSL, you can go their page here.
El Toro Bowl -- No. 6 Snow vs. No. 10 Blinn
Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Yuma, Arizona
Stream: College Sports Live
Heart of Texas Bowl -- No. 8 Trinity Valley vs. No. 12 Garden City
Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Bulldawg Stadium -- Copperas Cove, Texas
Stream: College Sports Live
Red Grange Bowl -- DuPage vs. Mesabi Range
Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: MacDougall Field -- Glen Ellyn, Illinois
Stream: College Sports Live
Salt City Bowl -- Hutchinson vs. Eastern Arizona
Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Gowans Stadium -- Hutchinson, Kansas
Stream: College Sports Live
Valley of the Sun Bowl -- Mesa vs. No. 16 ASA Brooklyn
Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: John D. Riggs Stadium -- Mesa, Arizona
Stream: College Sports Live
Midwest Bowl Classic -- No. 4 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M vs. No. 7 Independence
Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Red Robertson Field -- Miami, Oklahoma
Stream: College Sports Live
The Graphic Edge Bowl -- Ellsworth vs. No. 20 Northland
Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: UNI Dome -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
Stream: College Sports Live
The Graphic Edge Bowl Feature Game -- No. 3 Iowa Western vs. No. 5 Northwest Mississippi
Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: UNI Dome -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
Stream: College Sports Live
Mississippi Bowl National Championship -- No. 1 East Mississippi vs. No. 2 Arizona Western
Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: May Memorial Stadium -- Parkinson, Mississippi
Stream: College Sports Live
-
Viewer's Guide
Strap yourself to the couch and watch as champions are made
-
Ole Miss receives NCAA sanctions
Friday marked the end of a long, drawn-out NCAA investigation into Ole Miss athletics
-
No end in sight for Tennessee tire fire
The Vols are finally back to No. 1: Tennessee is the new SEC leader in dysfunction
-
Reports: Tennessee fires AD John Currie
Former Vols coach Phil Fulmer has reportedly sabotaged some of Currie's recent efforts
-
Mike Leach to Tennessee picks up steam
Leach, who has been coaching at Washington State since 2012, led WSU to a 9-3 record in 20...
-
FSU expects Fisher to leave for TAMU
The Noles' coach said Thursday he plans to be on the field Saturday against UL Monroe
Add a Comment