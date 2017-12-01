How to watch the JUCO Bowl Games and Championship on Sports Live

Everything you need to know to see next year's recruits play for a national title

College football season is winding down, but crootin' season is just beginning. Many of next year's Division 1 athletes and difference makers are playing in Junior College bowl games and championships, and you can see them all on College Sports Live this weekend. Here are the nine games that College Sports Live will be featuring. To view CSL, you can go their page here.

El Toro Bowl -- No. 6 Snow vs. No. 10 Blinn

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Yuma, Arizona
Stream: College Sports Live

Heart of Texas Bowl -- No. 8 Trinity Valley vs. No. 12 Garden City

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Bulldawg Stadium -- Copperas Cove, Texas
Stream: College Sports Live

Red Grange Bowl -- DuPage vs. Mesabi Range

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: MacDougall Field -- Glen Ellyn, Illinois
Stream: College Sports Live

Salt City Bowl -- Hutchinson vs. Eastern Arizona

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Gowans Stadium -- Hutchinson, Kansas
Stream: College Sports Live

Valley of the Sun Bowl -- Mesa vs. No. 16 ASA Brooklyn

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: John D. Riggs Stadium -- Mesa, Arizona
Stream: College Sports Live

Midwest Bowl Classic -- No. 4 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M  vs. No. 7 Independence

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Red Robertson Field -- Miami, Oklahoma
Stream: College Sports Live

The Graphic Edge Bowl -- Ellsworth vs. No. 20 Northland

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: UNI Dome -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
Stream: College Sports Live

The Graphic Edge Bowl Feature Game -- No. 3 Iowa Western vs. No. 5 Northwest Mississippi

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: UNI Dome -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
Stream: College Sports Live

Mississippi Bowl National Championship -- No. 1 East Mississippi vs. No. 2 Arizona Western

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: May Memorial Stadium -- Parkinson, Mississippi
Stream: College Sports Live

