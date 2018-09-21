How to watch Maryland vs. Minnesota football game

Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins (home) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (away)

Current records: Maryland 2-1; Minnesota 3-0

What to Know

Minnesota is packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Maryland on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Minnesota are coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

Minnesota took its match against Miami (Ohio) last week by a conclusive 26-3 score.

Meanwhile, pride goes before the fall, and it seems Maryland saw their 15-point advantage in the point spread and came into their matchup against Temple with a big head. Maryland suffered a grim 14-35 defeat to Temple. Maryland were down by 7-28 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Maryland's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Minnesota's success rolls on or if Maryland are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Terrapins are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

Last season, Maryland were 4-7-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they were 4-7-1 against the spread

Series History

Maryland and Minnesota both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.