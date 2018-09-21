How to watch Maryland vs. Minnesota football game
How to watch Maryland vs. Minnesota football game
Who's Playing
Maryland Terrapins (home) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (away)
Current records: Maryland 2-1; Minnesota 3-0
What to Know
Minnesota is packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Maryland on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Minnesota are coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.
Minnesota took its match against Miami (Ohio) last week by a conclusive 26-3 score.
Meanwhile, pride goes before the fall, and it seems Maryland saw their 15-point advantage in the point spread and came into their matchup against Temple with a big head. Maryland suffered a grim 14-35 defeat to Temple. Maryland were down by 7-28 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Minnesota's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Maryland's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Minnesota's success rolls on or if Maryland are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Terrapins are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.
Last season, Maryland were 4-7-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they were 4-7-1 against the spread
Series History
Maryland and Minnesota both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.
- 2017 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 24 vs. Maryland Terrapins 31
- 2016 - Maryland Terrapins 10 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football DFS: Top DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Friday Five: These teams better not lose
Maybe they aren't 'must-win' games, but they're 'better-not-lose' games
-
Watch college football on CBSSN, Week 4
The ACC is coming to the CBS Sports Network as Virginia Tech takes on Old Dominion
-
Stanford at Oregon pick, live stream
A major Pac-12 North showdown takes place Saturday night
-
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest odds, picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Wake Forest football
-
Florida at Tennessee pick, live stream
One of the fiercest rivalries in college football takes place Saturday night on Rocky Top