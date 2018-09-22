How to watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh football game

Who's Playing

North Carolina Tar Heels (home) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (away)

Current records: North Carolina 0-2-1; Pittsburgh 2-1

What to Know

North Carolina will look to defend its home turf on Saturday against Pittsburgh at 12:20 p.m. The odds don't look promising for North Carolina, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Last Saturday, neither North Carolina nor UCF could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 tie.

Meanwhile, its game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Pittsburgh, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They got past Georgia Tech with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 24-19.

North Carolina will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll see soon whether or not they like it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET

Saturday at 12:20 PM ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Panthers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Tar Heels.

Last season, North Carolina were 4-7-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they were 6-4-1 against the spread

Series History

North Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last 4 years.