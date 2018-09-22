How to watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh football game
How to watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina Tar Heels (home) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (away)
Current records: North Carolina 0-2-1; Pittsburgh 2-1
What to Know
North Carolina will look to defend its home turf on Saturday against Pittsburgh at 12:20 p.m. The odds don't look promising for North Carolina, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Last Saturday, neither North Carolina nor UCF could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 tie.
Meanwhile, its game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Pittsburgh, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They got past Georgia Tech with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 24-19.
North Carolina will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll see soon whether or not they like it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET
- Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Panthers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Tar Heels.
Last season, North Carolina were 4-7-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they were 6-4-1 against the spread
Series History
North Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Panthers 31 vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 34
- 2016 - North Carolina Tar Heels 37 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 36
- 2015 - Pittsburgh Panthers 19 vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 26
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest picks, odds
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Wake Forest football
-
What to watch in Week 4 in CFB
An enormous Pac-12 North matchup headlines a busy Week 4
-
Michigan vs. Nebraska pick, live stream
The Wolverines and Cornhuskers open Big Ten play in Ann Arbor
-
Georgia at Missouri pick, live stream
Could the Bulldogs be on upset alert in Columbia? Let's take a closer look at the game
-
College football picks: Week 4 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 4 of the 2018 college football...
-
Georgia vs. Missouri odds, best picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday’s Georgia vs. Missouri matchup 10,000 times