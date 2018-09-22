How to watch Ohio State vs. Tulane football game

Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes (home) vs. Tulane Green Wave (away)

Current records: Ohio St. 3-0; Tulane 1-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Ohio St. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Tulane at 3:30 p.m. Tulane will need to watch out since Ohio St. have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Ohio St. were able to grind out a solid win over TCU last week, winning 40-28. Dwayne Haskins, who passed for 344 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Ohio St.'s success.

Meanwhile, if Tulane were riding high off their 42-17 takedown of Nicholls St. two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Tulane fell to UAB 24-31.

Ohio St.'s victory lifted them to 3-0 while Tulane's loss dropped them down to 1-2. Ohio St. caused 3 turnovers against TCU, so Tulane will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Ohio Stadium, Ohio

Ohio Stadium, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Buckeyes are a big 37 point favorite against the Green Wave.

Last season, Ohio St. were 7-7-0 against the spread. As for Tulane, they were 6-4-1 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.