How to watch Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame football game
How to watch Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame football game
Who's Playing
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (home) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (away)
Current records: Wake Forest 2-1; Notre Dame 3-0
What to Know
On Saturday, Wake Forest take on Notre Dame at 12:00 p.m. If the contest is anything like the 48-37 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
If Wake Forest were riding high off their 51-20 takedown of Towson two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Wake Forest fell to Boston College 34-41. Wake Forest's loss came about despite a quality game from Sam Hartman, who accumulated 214 passing yards and picked up 65 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame secured a 22-17 W over Vanderbilt. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the victory.
Notre Dame's win lifted them to 3-0 while Wake Forest's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. In Notre Dame's win, Tony Jones Jr. picked up 118 yards on the ground and caught passes for 56 yards and Brandon Wimbush picked up 84 yards on the ground and accumulated 122 passing yards. We'll see if Wake Forest have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: BB&T Field, North Carolina
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Fighting Irish are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Demon Deacons.
Last season, Wake Forest were 7-3-2 against the spread. As for Notre Dame, they were 8-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Notre Dame have won both of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish 48 vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 37
- 2015 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish 28 vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest picks, odds
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Wake Forest football
-
What to watch in Week 4 in CFB
An enormous Pac-12 North matchup headlines a busy Week 4
-
Michigan vs. Nebraska pick, live stream
The Wolverines and Cornhuskers open Big Ten play in Ann Arbor
-
Georgia at Missouri pick, live stream
Could the Bulldogs be on upset alert in Columbia? Let's take a closer look at the game
-
College football picks: Week 4 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 4 of the 2018 college football...
-
Georgia vs. Missouri odds, best picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday’s Georgia vs. Missouri matchup 10,000 times