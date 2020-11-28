Who's Playing

Ball State @ Toledo

Current Records: Ball State 2-1; Toledo 2-1

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cardinals and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET Saturday at Glass Bowl. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Ball State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Northern Illinois Huskies last Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 31-25 victory. Ball State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Yo'Heinz Tyler, who caught seven passes for one TD and 108 yards, and RB Caleb Huntley, who rushed for one TD and 103 yards on 25 carries.

Meanwhile, Toledo turned the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 489 yards to 278. Toledo took down EMU 45-28 last week. The Rockets' RB Bryant Koback looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 149 yards on 24 carries.

Toledo's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Eagles' offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a total loss of 18 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

The Cardinals are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past three games.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ball State ranks 19th in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 224.7 on average. Toledo has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 504.7 yards per game on average, good for 14th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a big 10-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Toledo have won four out of their last five games against Ball State.