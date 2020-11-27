Who's Playing

Ball State @ Toledo

Current Records: Ball State 2-1; Toledo 2-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Ball State Cardinals will be on the road. Ball State and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET on Saturday at Glass Bowl. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Cardinals beat the Northern Illinois Huskies 31-25 last week. Ball State can attribute much of their success to WR Yo'Heinz Tyler, who caught seven passes for one TD and 108 yards, and RB Caleb Huntley, who rushed for one TD and 103 yards on 25 carries.

Meanwhile, Toledo turned the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 489 yards to 278. Toledo captured a comfortable 45-28 victory last Wednesday. They can attribute much of their success to RB Bryant Koback, who rushed for one TD and 149 yards on 24 carries.

Toledo's defense was a presence as well, as it got past EMU's offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a total loss of 18 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

The Cardinals are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past three games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought Ball State up to 2-1 and Toledo to 2-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ball State enters the game with 224.7 rushing yards per game on average, good for 18th best in the nation. Toledo has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the 14th most yards per game in the nation at 504.7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Rockets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toledo have won four out of their last five games against Ball State.