Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Toledo

Current Records: Bowling Green 5-5; Toledo 7-3

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets are 6-1 against the Bowling Green Falcons since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Toledo and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Glass Bowl. The Rockets should still be riding high after a win, while the Falcons will be looking to right the ship.

It was all tied up 14-14 at the half for Toledo and the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday, but Toledo stepped up in the second half for a 28-21 victory. Toledo's QB Dequan Finn did his thing and passed for three TDs and 301 yards on 38 attempts.

Meanwhile, a win for Bowling Green just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 40-6 walloping at the Kent State Golden Flashes' hands. The Falcons were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 20 to nothing. QB Matt McDonald had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception.

The Rockets are now 7-3 while Bowling Green sits at 5-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Toledo ranks 14th in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 179.9 on average. As for the Falcons, they enter the matchup with 33 sacks, good for sixth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won six out of their last seven games against Bowling Green.