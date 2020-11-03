Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Toledo

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons and the Toledo Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Glass Bowl to kick off their 2020 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Bowling Green has set their aspirations higher this season. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Toledo (6-6), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Falcons were third worst when it came to rushing touchdowns allowed last year, with the squad giving up 36 overall. The Rockets experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked fourth worst in the nation with respect to yards allowed per game last season, where the team gave up 481 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won four out of their last five games against Bowling Green.