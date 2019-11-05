How to watch Toledo vs. Kent State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Toledo (home) vs. Kent State (away)

Current Records: Toledo 5-3; Kent State 3-5

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between Toledo and Kent State at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Glass Bowl. Toledo has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Rockets ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They skirted past Eastern Michigan 37-34. RB Bryant Koback went supernova for Toledo as he rushed for 259 yards and two TDs on 32 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Koback's 54-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. Koback has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, Kent State might not have won anyway, but with 91 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot. They took a 23-16 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami (Ohio). No one had a big game offensively for Kent State, but they got one touchdown from RB Craig Elmore.

Toledo's win lifted them to 5-3 while Kent State's loss dropped them down to 3-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toledo are stumbling into the matchup with the 10th most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 472.6 on average. The Golden Flashes have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 250.6 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Golden Flashes.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Toledo have won both of the games they've played against Kent State in the last five years.